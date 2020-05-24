Covid-19 pandemic: the curse of the black swan

The full ramifications of the Covid-19 pandemic could not have been foreseen

In her brilliant article Don’t blame the black swan for this pandemic (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/opinion-and-analysis/2020-05-17-dont-blame-the-black-swan-for-this-pandemic/)(May 17), Sue de Groot argues that Covid-19 is not a black swan phenomenon because Nassim Nicholas Taleb, the celebrated author who popularised this concept through his seminal book The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable, says it’s not.



To reinforce her argument further, she cites examples of how pandemics have been a factor in human history, and notes that personalities such as Bill Gates have long been warning us about the likely occurrence of a Covid-like disease...