Opinion & Analysis

Dlamini-Zuma is just acting on her conscience and there is no need to demonise her

24 May 2020 - 00:00 By S’THEMBISO MSOMI

In a country where principled and courageous leadership, especially at political level, has become rare, we should be applauding local government minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and not demonising her.

I know that to a reader who is frustrated that he still can't legally buy cigarettes, I sound like I have been smoking something more potent in the lockdown...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Cyril Ramaphosa Opinion & Analysis
  2. Tito Mboweni: finance minister who needs money miracle Opinion & Analysis
  3. DAN J NCAYIYANA AND JP VAN NIEKERK | Liquor ban cedes control of the alcohol ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. S’THEMBISO MSOMI | So what is Zuma up to with this Zoom thing? Here's what I ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PETER BRUCE | Dilly-dallying will be the death of us Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...