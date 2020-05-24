If the lockdown bickering and sniping rages on, all our efforts so far will be undone

Debate is welcome, but unity remains the paramount requirement

"Fellow South Africans, this epidemic will pass, but it is up to us to determine how long it will last, how damaging it will be, and how long it will take our economy and our country to recover. We are indeed facing a grave emergency. But if we act together, if we act now, and if we act decisively, we will overcome it."



These were the words of President Cyril Ramaphosa, as he concluded his speech on March 16 after announcing the national lockdown...