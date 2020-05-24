In just two months we have veered towards tyranny

One year ago, we voted in a free and fair election in a progressive and open country. For all of their faults, the executive and legislative branches were committed to not just preserving liberty but enhancing it. And politicians were governing as democrats. Times have changed.



Not only did it mark liberation from a totalitarian regime, the 1994 election was both an irrevocable mandate for a democratic state and a watershed in humanity's quest for liberty. The first written record of the word "freedom", in ancient Sumerian cuneiform, dates to 2300 BCE when people in what is now Iraq were revolting against a tyrannical regime...