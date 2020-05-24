Mampara of the week: Kenneth Meshoe
24 May 2020 - 00:00
Positively pathetic
Apart from a few ramblings on social media, and a statement here and there, the lockdown has rendered opposition politicians fairly useless...
Positively pathetic
Apart from a few ramblings on social media, and a statement here and there, the lockdown has rendered opposition politicians fairly useless...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.