Animal Trade

SA's live wildlife trade 'large, poorly enforced, indefensible and shameful' - report

The legal trade in wild animals between SA and China is helping the illegal trade grow

The legal trade in wildlife between SA and China is extensive and often corrupt, with glaring violations overlooked by authorities and benefits flowing to a few wealthy traders. It’s also acting as a cover for illicit trade.



This is documented in an extensive, meticulous report (https://emsfoundation.org.za/exposed-illegal-wildlife-trade-booming-thanks-to-legal-wildlife-trade/) by Ban Animal Trading and the EMS Foundation — the outcome of four years of research. ..