SA's live wildlife trade 'large, poorly enforced, indefensible and shameful' - report

The legal trade in wild animals between SA and China is helping the illegal trade grow

24 May 2020 - 00:00 By Don Pinnock

The legal trade in wildlife between SA and China is extensive and often corrupt, with glaring violations overlooked by authorities and benefits flowing to a few wealthy traders. It’s also acting as a cover for illicit trade.

This is documented in an extensive, meticulous report (https://emsfoundation.org.za/exposed-illegal-wildlife-trade-booming-thanks-to-legal-wildlife-trade/) by Ban Animal Trading and the EMS Foundation — the outcome of four years of research. ..

