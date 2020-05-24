The agonising choice between plague and famine

By now President Cyril Ramaphosa must be regretting appointing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma minister for co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta). Given that he beat her for the leadership of the ANC, he had to give her something. International relations would have been good, with generous dollar subsistence allowances like she once enjoyed before the Guptas stepped in to help.



If you declare a state of disaster, the Cogta minister gets to run the show. He may not have thought of that when he formed a government early in 2018, but as the country waits now for what he promised would be a move from coronavirus lockdown level 4 to level 3 on June 1 - not least to discover what that looks like - it turns out there's a fight on (again) inside the cabinet...