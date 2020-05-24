There is an immediate solution to load-shedding

'Powerships' off the coast of SA could fill the Eskom gap quickly and cleanly

One silver lining of the coronavirus cloud has been the absence of load-shedding due to decreased demand for power during the lockdown. However, with lockdown restrictions expected to move to level 3 by the end of May, it is likely that load-shedding will soon affect our daily lives again.



This likelihood was confirmed by Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer during a media briefing recently, when he admitted that, due to a decade of neglect of the country's ageing power plants, the grid remains unpredictable and unreliable...