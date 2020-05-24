We have to make the water sector an island of integrity

We need to do things differently in the face of the corruption and greed that deny people access to clean, reliable water - their birthright since 1996

By the end of the 2018/2019 financial year the department of water & sanitation (DWS) had a staggering R16.5bn in irregular expenditure and was, in the words of the chair of parliament's standing committee on public accounts, insolvent.



On May 13 the minister of human settlements, water & sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, held a media conference to report on actions she has taken to deal with the rampant corruption and mismanagement that resulted in this situation. Although the events that created this situation predated minister Sisulu's tenure, she has the challenge of cleaning up the mess...