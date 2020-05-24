What it's like buying illicit cigarettes, liquor during lockdown

Seretse Letswalo* takes a journey into the heart of SA’s contraband liquor and cigarette market

My neighbour takes a long, hard prison drag of the gwaai , blows out some smoke and says, “These things are trash.”



He exhales a little again and swears, “This is the last time I’m buying these.” We split the 20 packs from the day’s foraging, knowing full well that the cigarettes themselves won’t match the branded boxes they are sold in. ..