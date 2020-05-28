Since Cyril is borrowing from FDR, there is another line he could use… about fear

President Cyril Ramaphosa concluded his tepid and much-lambasted speech two weeks ago by quoting Nelson Mandela and Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Leaning on Mandela's stature was no surprise; ANC honchos always fall back on him as a crutch when in a spot of bother.



But appropriating the words of Roosevelt, who died 75 years ago, was left field. Also intriguing was that Ramaphosa didn't put the words in context or explain to his befuddled audience why they were relevant to our situation. He plonked them at the end. Then it was goodnight, almost as though he was in a rush to avoid another mask-fiddling moment...