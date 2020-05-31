By ensuring those responsible for Collins Khosa's death are held to account, we can prevent SA going the way of the US

Like most of the justice-loving people throughout the world, we will remember the name George Floyd for many years to come. But by the end of the lockdown, we will probably need Google to remind us who Collins Khosa was and how his life was brutally cut short at 40.



Floyd's death at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers sparked violent protests across the US's major cities this weekend. Derek Chauvin, the policeman who was seen on video kneeling on the 46-year-old's neck for several minutes, has since been fired, arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter...