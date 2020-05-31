CARTOON | 'Highly decorated' Bheki Cele racking up more 'medals' during lockdown
31 May 2020 - 00:00
Police minister Bheki Cele is adding more to his "medal" collection with his insistence that smokers found with cigarettes produce proof of purchase.
The minister, who's overseen frivolous arrests and brutality meted out to citizens during lockdown by officers, has "earned" the latest medal with his insistence that citizens found with cigarettes in public produce evidence or risk getting arrested...
