Opinion

Covid-19 pandemic: Sailing a ship while building it

The widespread commitment to responding to the epidemic provides me with great hope that our country may not experience the level of devastation seen elsewhere

The first person with confirmed Covid-19 in SA was a traveller who had returned from Italy and was diagnosed on March 5.



When 402 cases had been identified after 18 days, the government announced a national lockdown, which was implemented four days later when the epidemic had a doubling time of two days and there were 1,170 identified cases (Figure 1A)...