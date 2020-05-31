Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Covid-19 pandemic: Sailing a ship while building it

The widespread commitment to responding to the epidemic provides me with great hope that our country may not experience the level of devastation seen elsewhere

31 May 2020 - 00:00 By Salim Abdool Karim

The first person with confirmed Covid-19 in SA was a traveller who had returned from Italy and was diagnosed on March 5.

When 402 cases had been identified after 18 days, the government announced a national lockdown, which was implemented four days later when the epidemic had a doubling time of two days and there were 1,170 identified cases (Figure 1A)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | The agonising choice between plague and famine Opinion & Analysis
  2. S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Dlamini-Zuma is just acting on her conscience and there is ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  4. CARTOON | Dlamini-Zuma remains resolute on cigarette, alcohol ban Opinion & Analysis
  5. What it's like buying illicit cigarettes, liquor during lockdown Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...