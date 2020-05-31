Opinion
Raise a glass (and spare a thought) as we step into the great unknown
31 May 2020 - 00:02
Millions of South Africans are spending their last day of the Covid-19 hard lockdown today excited but apprehensive, at the very least, as the country prepares to take a giant leap into the unknown of level 3.
Tomorrow, after 66 days of what has been called "the world's strictest lockdown", about 8-million people will return to workplaces that will feel very different to what they left behind before the lockdown began in late March...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.