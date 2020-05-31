Opinion

Raise a glass (and spare a thought) as we step into the great unknown

Millions of South Africans are spending their last day of the Covid-19 hard lockdown today excited but apprehensive, at the very least, as the country prepares to take a giant leap into the unknown of level 3.



Tomorrow, after 66 days of what has been called "the world's strictest lockdown", about 8-million people will return to workplaces that will feel very different to what they left behind before the lockdown began in late March...