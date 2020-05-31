Opinion

Thank goodness our president is an exception among the world's distasteful leaders

The world is not overly supplied with good leaders at the moment. In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro is being called a mass murderer for his ineptitude in addressing the coronavirus.



In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson supports his right-hand man Dominic Cummings, who went for a walk in the woods and drove across a large swathe of the country despite this violating lockdown regulations and despite knowing he had Covid-19 symptoms...