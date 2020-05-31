Opinion

The safety of learners, educators and workers is our concern

With schools set to open tomorrow, teachers and pupils will have to learn a new set of protocols designed to keep them safe during the pandemic

The outbreak of Covid-19 caught our country on the back foot. We are learning along the way as we seek to fight in the tunnel of rapidly shifting knowledge.



The lockdown announced in late March has meant an extended stay at home for learners and educators. Our schools have stood empty for almost two months...