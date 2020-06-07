A leader less than Nero

Hamlet dithered and muttered to himself like a crazed lunatic. Othello paid too much attention to other men bad-mouthing his pulchritudinous spouse. And as for Macbeth, he really should have put a sock in the cakehole of that missus.

Every kid who has studied Shakespeare knows that his main characters have loads of good qualities, but then they slip on fortune’s banana peel and are totalled by one fatal flaw. This literary technique, known as hamartia, goes all the way back to Aristotle.

But what about the other way round? A sort of reverse hamartia? What about looking for good characteristics in the nasty guy? Like the president of the United States?

Google “good” and “characteristics” and “Donald Trump” and the pickings are slim, some would say virtually nonexistent. So, moving swiftly along …

The 45th president of the US is often likened to Richard Nixon, who jumped before he could be impeached in 1974 in the wake of the Watergate scandal. Hunter S Thompson, one of the greatest political commentators and Nixon’s nemesis, wrote that he had “the integrity of a hyena and the style of a poison toad” and absolutely no sense of humour. “I couldn’t imagine him laughing at anything except maybe a paraplegic who wanted to vote Democratic but couldn’t quite reach the lever on the voting machine.”

Trump repeatedly made fun of a disability that political rival John McCain had suffered as a captive for five years during the Vietnam War. He continued mocking the senator’s inability to raise his arm fully even after he died of a malignant brain tumour. (Trump never served in Vietnam but has declared that he could have made “a good general”.)

Trump’s personal vanity is the antithesis of the ideals cherished by his core supporters, white working-class males.

Political commentator Windsor Mann says Trump behaves in ways that many working-class men would ridicule: “He wears bronzer, loves gold and gossip, is obsessed with his physical appearance, whines constantly, can’t control his emotions, watches daytime television, enjoys parades and interior decorating, and used to sell perfume.”

Trump feels no compunction at hurling personal insults at adversaries, particularly women. This despite his own odd appearance. Mama Mary Anne rode around New York in her rose-coloured Rolls-Royce collecting coins from her husband’s laundromats and in later life sported a blonde bouffant similar to the one her son would embrace as his gravity-defying hairdo.

Donald clearly wasn’t spanked enough as a kid. Lying is as easy as breathing for him. David Markowitz, an assistant professor at the University of Oregon, calculates that Trump has told 18,000 porkies since being president and the lies had increased since the coronavirus pandemic. He also had less compunction telling fibs in public and on the record.