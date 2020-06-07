Table Talk
Adriano Mazzotti says he had 'no relationship' with Dlamini-Zuma but is good friends with Malema
Adriano Mazzotti says he is just an entrepreneur trying to make a buck, that he's not close to NDZ but that he's good friends with Julius Malema. Nicki Gules spoke to him
07 June 2020 - 00:00
Adriano Mazzotti says if there is one thing he will regret for a very long time, it is asking Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to pose for a picture with him. Especially because she turned him down — twice.
There are various accounts of how Mazzotti came to be photographed with the then ANC presidential candidate at a London hotel in 2017...
