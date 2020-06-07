Table Talk

Adriano Mazzotti says he had 'no relationship' with Dlamini-Zuma but is good friends with Malema

Adriano Mazzotti says he is just an entrepreneur trying to make a buck, that he's not close to NDZ but that he's good friends with Julius Malema. Nicki Gules spoke to him

Adriano Mazzotti says if there is one thing he will regret for a very long time, it is asking Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to pose for a picture with him. Especially because she turned him down — twice.



There are various accounts of how Mazzotti came to be photographed with the then ANC presidential candidate at a London hotel in 2017...