Africa must collaborate with the world on vaccine trials

Our scientists must not practise in isolation, but be encouraged to be creative and increase our knowledge of the needs of developing economies

Whenever solutions are sought to some of the most crucial problems confronting humankind, seldom does the world face in the direction of Africa. This is particularly true in science, engineering and technology.



Most of the solutions to African problems remain largely of Western origin, which has wittingly or unwittingly earned Africa the reputation of a net consumer of knowledge. In ways akin to the legendary Chinua Achebe's magnum opus, Things Fall Apart, this situation does not bode well for Africa...