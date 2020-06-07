Ancient culture of domination spawns another murder
07 June 2020 - 00:00
The slow, public murder of a black man, George Floyd, by a white policeman in Minneapolis is as callous as the enforcement of modern state power gets. The resulting protests and rioting throughout the US have stunned the rest of the world.
For liberal democracy, US President Donald Trump has been a disaster. He has unsettled the entire world. The great threat now is that the turmoil in the US might scare enough Americans into voting him back into office...
