Opinion
As the life and death of George Floyd matter, so do Collins Khosa’s
07 June 2020 - 00:10
When the coronavirus first began to spread, every second pundit predicted that the world would not be the same again. Many looked to histories of the plague to argue that pandemics seldom leave societies untouched politically.
Of course, the coronavirus pandemic is not yet over, and we don’t have any concrete sense of how it will leave our societies when it subsides. The economic crash we are heading for in SA will certainly change our politics in fundamental ways...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.