Black flag on social media flopped because we just don't listen properly

Instagram and Twitter went black on Tuesday. Except they didn't really. They went confusedly grey at best, bandwagonny white at worst, and in the end more harm than good may have been done to the causes black-square-posters were supposed to be supporting.



What was meant as an exercise in solidarity with those seeking justice for George Floyd instead became a tsunami of black tiles that obliterated calls for help from people in need...