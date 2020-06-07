CARTOON | The ANC's 'moment of silence', while masking SA's own brutality

George Floyd's death at the hands of the police has inspired the ANC-led tripartite alliance to start an anti-racism campaign in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests in America, and raise awareness of the “demon of racism”



ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte this week said the Black Friday campaign included a call for all South Africans to wear black every Friday in a show of support in the fight against racism around the world...