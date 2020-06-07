Editorial

Governing in the name of the people is crucial for this phase of lockdown to work

One of the unusual features of SA's Covid-19 lockdown has been the matter of timing. Most other countries' relaxation of their lockdowns coincided with a marked fall, or at least a flattening, in the rate of increase of deaths and infections from the virus.



This seems logical, and in an ideal world a full lockdown for however long it takes would be the most logical course of action. But in the real world, lockdowns have laid waste to people's livelihoods, especially so given the nature of modern work, where many are subject to the unsentimental vagaries of the "gig" economy...