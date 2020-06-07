Grim echoes and useful lessons from SA in what the US is going through today
As protest roils the US, Trump's path is eerily similar to PW Botha's
07 June 2020 - 00:00
I have always been an Americophile, out of admiration for its intellectual and cultural richness. And of course, no single group of people has done more to create that culture than African-Americans - in music, literature, sports and its great intellectual traditions from WEB du Bois to Cornel West.
I first came to the US as a graduate student in the 1990s when we were searching for policy alternatives for post-apartheid governance. Twenty years later the US of Donald Trump feels like the SA of PW Botha in the 1980s...
