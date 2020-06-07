Opinion & Analysis

Some ministers a bit too happy to wield total control without the nuisance of a bill of rights

07 June 2020 - 00:00 By Barney Mthombothi

Gwede Mantashe, the national chair of the ANC who moonlights as President Cyril Ramaphosa's erratic minerals & energy minister, said something the other day that, thanks to the all-consuming power of the pandemic, passed almost unnoticed.

"The country will never be the same again," he tweeted. "The economy will never be the same again. Mining in SA will never be the same again. The current lockdown regulations will be applicable far beyond the lockdown period."..

