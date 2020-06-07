Tomorrow is a long time

ETAINE WILSON, 18, in grade 12 at Kasselsvlei Comprehensive High School in Bellville, Cape Town



For me, lockdown was a challenge because I love to learn in a formal learning environment. It was really difficult for me because I do not have my own room to study in peace and quiet. My mother and I share a room, so at night I have to study at the kitchen table because I do not want to disturb my mom’s sleep...