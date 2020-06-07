What you need to teach your child at home

Many parents seem reluctant to send their children back to school. Those with children in public schools especially believe that not all precautions will be taken and that young children will be unable to follow what seem to be complex Covid-19 protocols.



Many parents have said the children can catch up on time lost, but that they would never be able to live with the consequences of their child being infected and dying. For some parents, it's choosing life...