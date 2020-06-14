Opinion & Analysis

As responsible corporate citizens, we have a duty to create jobs for our young people

As the pandemic takes its toll on SA, it is time to restore hope to the youth

14 June 2020 - 00:00 By IMTIAZ PATEL

The coronavirus has undoubtedly had a severe impact on SA. It has disrupted our lives and our economy and the effects will be felt for a long time.

While the government has done what is required in order to "flatten the curve", the sight of impoverished South Africans queueing up for social relief is heart-wrenching...

