As responsible corporate citizens, we have a duty to create jobs for our young people

As the pandemic takes its toll on SA, it is time to restore hope to the youth

The coronavirus has undoubtedly had a severe impact on SA. It has disrupted our lives and our economy and the effects will be felt for a long time.



While the government has done what is required in order to "flatten the curve", the sight of impoverished South Africans queueing up for social relief is heart-wrenching...