CARTOON | Ramaphosa swoops in to 'save' burning SOEs — with another council

14 June 2020 - 00:00 By BRENDAN REYNOLDS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a state-owned enterprise council, in an effort to reposition them as "effective instruments of economic transformation and development".

Several ailing SOE's, including power utility Eskom and airline SAA, have been left "burning" after years of state capture. SAA is now in business rescue...

