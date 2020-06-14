CARTOON | Ramaphosa swoops in to 'save' burning SOEs — with another council
14 June 2020 - 00:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a state-owned enterprise council, in an effort to reposition them as "effective instruments of economic transformation and development".
Several ailing SOE's, including power utility Eskom and airline SAA, have been left "burning" after years of state capture. SAA is now in business rescue...
