Constitutional Court hands MPs an electoral reform nettle to grasp

Parties won't want to vote for legislation that spells their own demise

Reaction to the Constitutional Court's judgment allowing independent candidates to stand for national and provincial legislatures ranges from exuberance on the part of those welcoming it as a political game-changer to scepticism on the part of those who doubt it will ring in much change.



In truth, it is not yet clear who is right - much depends on what political parties decide once they codify a reconfigured electoral system, if in fact they do so...