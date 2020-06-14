Covid halts event in honour of a man whose searing June 16 image will live with us forever
14 June 2020 - 00:00
The prevalence of Covid-19 has led to the cancellation on Tuesday of a modest function at Lillydale, outside Bushbuckridge, to hand blankets and food hampers to the aged and infirm in honour of a man who played his part in exposing the inherent brutality of apartheid.
Sam Nzima, who took that iconic photograph of a dying Hector Pieterson on June 16 1976, hails from Lillydale. It was to that community he fled when the special branch made his life a living hell after the publication of that spine-chilling picture...
