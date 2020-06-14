Eradicating racism requires us all to unite in rooting it out wherever it raises its head

The killing of George Floyd shows prejudice is still widespread

In the past two weeks we have witnessed huge demonstrations and protests across the US, and around the world, triggered by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill.



Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds while Floyd was handcuffed and lying face down in the street, begging for his life — repeatedly saying, “I can’t breathe”...