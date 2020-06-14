Eradicating racism requires us all to unite in rooting it out wherever it raises its head
The killing of George Floyd shows prejudice is still widespread
14 June 2020 - 00:00
In the past two weeks we have witnessed huge demonstrations and protests across the US, and around the world, triggered by the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill.
Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds while Floyd was handcuffed and lying face down in the street, begging for his life — repeatedly saying, “I can’t breathe”...
