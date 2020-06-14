Opinion & Analysis

If you’re trying to fix a country, it’s a waste of time opening a talk shop

14 June 2020 - 00:00 By S'thembiso Msomi

I see that one of former president Thabo Mbeki’s favourite tales from exile is becoming popular on social media. He has told the story several times before, but the popularity of video sharing helps the story reach a wider audience this time around.

It is set in a Tanzania of a couple of decades ago. This was when the East African nation served as a base for almost all the liberation movements waging anti-colonial and anti-apartheid battles against several regimes in Southern Africa...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Adriano Mazzotti says he had 'no relationship' with Dlamini-Zuma but is good ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. FRED KHUMALO | What will funerals look like post-Covid-19? Opinion & Analysis
  3. LERATO MOTAUNG | #TotalShutdown march was for all women who still lead lives of ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Ideas like Malema's will come to dominate if we don't take ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...