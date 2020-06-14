If you’re trying to fix a country, it’s a waste of time opening a talk shop

I see that one of former president Thabo Mbeki’s favourite tales from exile is becoming popular on social media. He has told the story several times before, but the popularity of video sharing helps the story reach a wider audience this time around.



It is set in a Tanzania of a couple of decades ago. This was when the East African nation served as a base for almost all the liberation movements waging anti-colonial and anti-apartheid battles against several regimes in Southern Africa...