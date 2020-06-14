It's been 100 days since Covid-19 arrived in SA. Here's what has happened since then

Since ‘Patient Zero’ was diagnosed in SA in early March, Covid-19 has grown from a distant threat to a looming monster knocking on every community door. Tanya Farber traces the progress of the virus in three terrible months

THE PANDEMIC ARRIVES IN SA



Leap year day, February 29 2020: a South African man in his late 30s from Hilton in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands boards an aircraft in Italy...