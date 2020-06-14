Opinion & Analysis

It's been 100 days since Covid-19 arrived in SA. Here's what has happened since then

Since ‘Patient Zero’ was diagnosed in SA in early March, Covid-19 has grown from a distant threat to a looming monster knocking on every community door. Tanya Farber traces the progress of the virus in three terrible months

14 June 2020 - 00:00 By tanya farber

THE PANDEMIC ARRIVES IN SA

Leap year day, February 29 2020: a South African man in his late 30s from Hilton in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands boards an aircraft in Italy...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Adriano Mazzotti says he had 'no relationship' with Dlamini-Zuma but is good ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. FRED KHUMALO | What will funerals look like post-Covid-19? Opinion & Analysis
  3. LERATO MOTAUNG | #TotalShutdown march was for all women who still lead lives of ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Ideas like Malema's will come to dominate if we don't take ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...