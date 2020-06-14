Insight

Martin Kingston: the man leading business’s response to Covid-19

He married into the ANC inner circle — twice — but don’t define him by his ex-wives, says the man helming business’s co-ordinated response to the coronavirus crisis and the damage it and the lockdown have wrought on the South African economy.

Are you friends with the president, I ask Martin Kingston. He pauses. The wobbly Zoom connection freezes his facial expression for several seconds.



When I get him back, he has composed himself and offers the diplomatic response that is typical of a man who has become the face of business in the battle against the Covid pandemic: “I’ve known the president for a very long time. I think it would be inappropriate to characterise our relationship as being one that is founded on friendship. I’ve known him for over 30 years, and I would like to think that it’s one that is founded upon mutual respect.”..