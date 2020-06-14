Police minister's alarming ideas about policing
14 June 2020 - 00:03
Police minister Bheki Cele, addressing an ANC gathering in eThekwini on Thursday, said he is not happy that his party has launched a Black Friday campaign targeting racism and police brutality.
The campaign is in relation to George Floyd, a black man whose death at the hands of the police in the US sparked mass anti-racism protests around the world...
