Q&A with Santaco on taxi council's Gauteng shutdown

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says it will shut down Gauteng over delayed relief fund benefits for the industry. Chris Barron asked national spokesperson THABISHO MOLELEKWA ...

Hasn't the government agreed to give you relief funding?



They have agreed, but the relief is long overdue. As days go by, operators find themselves in a predicament. This is why associations in Alex decided to hike fares by 172%...