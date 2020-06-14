Editorial

Ruling on Electoral Act opens a new road for SA, but will it be travelled?

Not for the first time, the courts have come to the fore in answering the pressing questions of our social and political life, in this instance ruling that SA's Electoral Act is unconstitutional in that it limits the political rights of individuals, while casting in iron the rights of political parties.



It is an important ruling that will have practical consequences for our politics, and prompt a rethink about the role of traditional parties in a more fluid system...