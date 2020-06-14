Opinion & Analysis

The ANC and reality, and the way it always will be

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Arena Holdings
14 June 2020 - 00:00

Our time, now, seems almost elemental. It is hard to watch video of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston being torn down and then thrown into Bristol harbour by Black Lives Matter protesters last Sunday and not get that the world is truly changing.

I was outraged five years ago when Cecil Rhodes's statue was first defaced then removed from the University of Cape Town (UCT)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Adriano Mazzotti says he had 'no relationship' with Dlamini-Zuma but is good ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. FRED KHUMALO | What will funerals look like post-Covid-19? Opinion & Analysis
  3. LERATO MOTAUNG | #TotalShutdown march was for all women who still lead lives of ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | Ideas like Malema's will come to dominate if we don't take ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'We had to get out of the house!' Snow draws hundreds to white peaks outside ...
"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...