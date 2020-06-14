The fabulous future of art and fashion post-Covid-19

The way we consume and produce art and fashion is irrevocably transforming. The creative kings and queens of the future will be those who embrace change and adapt with vigour. Nadine Dreyer and Leonie Wagner take a look at how originality will express itself in this new age

ART



At its finest, art evokes strong emotions and challenges preconceptions. It crystallises humanity’s stark choices and opens up new worlds of discovery. Picasso’s most famous painting, Guernica, was his response to the Nazi bombing of the rebel Basque town of that name for two hours in 1936, during the Spanish Civil War...