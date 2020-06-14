The fabulous future of art and fashion post-Covid-19
The way we consume and produce art and fashion is irrevocably transforming. The creative kings and queens of the future will be those who embrace change and adapt with vigour. Nadine Dreyer and Leonie Wagner take a look at how originality will express itself in this new age
14 June 2020 - 00:00
ART
At its finest, art evokes strong emotions and challenges preconceptions. It crystallises humanity’s stark choices and opens up new worlds of discovery. Picasso’s most famous painting, Guernica, was his response to the Nazi bombing of the rebel Basque town of that name for two hours in 1936, during the Spanish Civil War...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.