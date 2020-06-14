Opinion & Analysis

The pillars of a new society after the pandemic

14 June 2020 - 00:00 By William Gumede

South Africa’s governance model, the way the country is run, is broken.

Without a new governance model, SA will be unable to overcome the Covid-19 health, social and economic crises, and is likely to plunge into economic chaos, social breakdown and rolling violent unrest...

