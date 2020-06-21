After Khosa's death, our army has gone mysteriously missing

Defence force top brass show contempt for civilian oversight

Where have all the soldiers gone? It's a question that needs to be addressed.



When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown on March 23, he said the defence force would support the police "in ensuring that the measures we are announcing are implemented". A couple of days later he was more specific. He said 2,820 soldiers would be deployed from March 26 to June 26 "to maintain law and order, support the state departments and to control our border line to combat the spread of Covid-19"...