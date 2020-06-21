CARTOON | Batohi turning up the heat on EFF leaders in VBS Bank saga
21 June 2020 - 00:00
Law enforcement authorities are turning up the heat on politicians allegedly linked to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that a number of senior politicians are also part of the Hawks' investigation into how VBS Mutual Bank crashed after more than R2bn was looted from the financial institution...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.