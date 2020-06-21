Chemical toilets, water tankers can create new problems for communities

Covid containment plans should rather include new thinking in sanitation

Recently, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a recognition in SA of the importance of access to water and sanitation for people living in informal settlements. However, the solutions adopted have been reactive, contradict stated government policy and are not sustainable.



These water and sanitation solutions make use of fixed water tanks that are filled by tankers and provide sanitation using communal chemical toilets...