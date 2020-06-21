How to give real meaning to an 'inclusive economy'

The village I live in, just off the road between Hermanus and Gansbaai, is quiet, despite the easing of lockdown. We have two confirmed Covid-19 cases. That number will grow but people here quietly look out for each other.



As the lockdown strangled activity, villagers from both sides of the great divide, with the encouragement of a meticulous Overstrand municipality, have served 60,000 meals in the past six weeks. It has delivered 6,800 food parcels to homes that needed them. It is quite something...