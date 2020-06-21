Initiatives to protect women honour the promise of the '76 generation

It is the ultimate betrayal of the liberation struggle that even in a democratic society, women continue to bear the brunt of our culture of violence

This week I had the honour to address the fifth annual Tsietsi Mashinini Lecture at the invitation of Morris Isaacson High School alumni.



At the time of the 1976 uprising, Mashinini was the Soweto Students Representative Council president. After the uprising, it became apparent that if he was to survive he had to flee the country. He was in constant danger from the security forces. He went into exile, where his name was already lodged in history, not just that of SA but of the world as June 16 became a rallying point for the anti-apartheid struggle...