Obituary

Mike Mokoena: Club owner and entrepreneur

The businessman, administrator and Free State Stars club owner was a farmer at heart

Mike Mokoena, the Free State businessman, administrator and Free State Stars club owner who has died at the age of 68, was known as a man always looking to find ways to empower and give dignity to the most downtrodden in SA.



Mokoena, a devout congregant of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa, died in Johannesburg in the early hours of Wednesday after battling cancer for more than a year. He passed on surrounded by close members of his family, including his wife of 45 years, Joyce...