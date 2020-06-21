Obituary
Mike Mokoena: Club owner and entrepreneur
The businessman, administrator and Free State Stars club owner was a farmer at heart
21 June 2020 - 00:00
Mike Mokoena, the Free State businessman, administrator and Free State Stars club owner who has died at the age of 68, was known as a man always looking to find ways to empower and give dignity to the most downtrodden in SA.
Mokoena, a devout congregant of the Methodist Church of Southern Africa, died in Johannesburg in the early hours of Wednesday after battling cancer for more than a year. He passed on surrounded by close members of his family, including his wife of 45 years, Joyce...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.