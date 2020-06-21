Obituary
Philma Manuel: Working-class mother who raised three girls and a leading figure of the struggle
A young widow, she was left to bring up four children alone
21 June 2020 - 00:00
Philma Manuel, the mother of former finance minister Trevor Manuel, died this week aged 94.
She embodied old-fashioned values: courtesy, modesty, hard work and faith...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.